Pascal Siakam Says Pacers Viral Celebration Dance Will Happen in Postseason
The Indiana Pacers are a joyful team. This is a group that really loves playing together and they play very well together, as well. They genuinely love hanging out with each other, too.
That joy has translated to good play on the court. The Pacers have now won 12 of their last 14 games, and they have now secured home-court advantage for the playoffs.
Indiana has at least secured the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They still have a shot for the third spot too, which the Knicks might be trying to engineer.
One moment of joy that went viral was the dance that Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin took part in after a timeout was called in a game against the Kings.
It was a clear moment that saw how much these players love playing with each other. In an interview with Malika Andrews, Siakam promised that the team would break out the dance again in the playoffs.
SIakam mentioned that this new 3-point celebration is part of the reason why he loves playing with this team.
"This is why you play. This is why, when I'm at my best and just being around, hanging out with my teammates, just having a good time on the floor, and hooping. At the end of the day, this is what it is, and obviously, there are other things involved in it, but you just want to make it fun, because that's what gets you up every single day."
Siakam has been embraced and loved since the trade brought him from Toronto to Indiana. He feels that support, and believes that it's the most he's every felt supported.
This Pacers team has a real shot to make a deep run in the playoffs if everyone is healthy. Siakam has a shot to make an All-NBA team as well.
Indiana plays much better at home than they do on the road, so getting home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs is key. Now, they just have to wait and see who their opponent will be.
This season, Siakam is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
