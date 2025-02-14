Alex Len Offers More Details Regarding Decision to Spurn Pacers For Lakers
The Indiana Pacers were expected to sign veteran center Alex Len to help bolster their frontcourt but just before he signed with the team, Len changed course. It was announced that Len would not be landing with Indiana and instead that he would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
While Len likely wouldn't have played major minutes for the Pacers, this decision still hurt the team. Len was expected to give this Pacers team another big body in the frontcourt which is an area that has hurt them all year.
The veteran big man offered more explanation about why he decided to leave Indiana in the dust to join Los Angeles. Len spoke with the media following his debut for the purple and gold.
“It’s been a couple crazy days,” Len told reporters after the Lakers lost 131-119 to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Feb. 12. “I was on my way to Indiana and then Rob [Pelinka] called me and kind of changed my mind and came here. Crazy few days, huh?
“I understand being with the Lakers is a great opportunity. I couldn’t pass up on it, just playing for a championship. When I heard [it was a possibility], I said I’m coming here.”
Len would have provided a nice backup to Myles Turner and Thomas Bryant. While he isn't a dominant force, Len can rebound decently and could have given this team some nice minutes off the bench.
“It was a crazy 24 hours just thinking you’re going one place and then coming over here and getting signed,” Len said. “[I] Came over here and played a game, just tried to stay in the moment and keep things simple.”
Indiana pivoted to sign veteran Jahlil Okafor to the roster and they are happy with the decision. Okafor had been dominating in the G League for Indiana so the front office decided to give him a chance in the big leagues.
Okafor should serve the Pacers well but they did miss out on an experienced veteran in Len. Indiana will go forward and hope that the frontcourt can hold up in the postseason.
