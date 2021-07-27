Atlanta Hawks: Here's The Video Of Trae Young's Game-Winner That Has Twitter Going Crazy
Trae Young hit a game-winner in Oklahoma's Skinz League on Monday.
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks played in a basketball game in Oklahoma City's Skinz League on Monday.
The star point guard nailed a game-winner that had the crowd erupt, and the Tweet of the video can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Young's Twitter account
Here is what Twitter is saying about Young's huge shot.
Young averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game for the Hawks last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.