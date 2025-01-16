Bennedict Mathurin Game Status For Pacers vs Pistons
Despite their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are still one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won 12 out of their last 16 games, and that loss to the Cavs snapped a six-game winning streak.
The Pacers have benefitted from a bigger commitment to defense in recent weeks. The renewed aggressiveness of Tyrese Haliburton on the offensive side of the court has really helped them as well.
Bennedict Mathurin has had a lot to do with how well the Pacers have played, too. He was thrust into the starting lineup very early in the year once Aaron Nesmith went down.
Read more: Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status For Pacers vs Pistons
Nesmith is on the cusp of returning after missing more than two months with a severe ankle sprain. He has played in just six games this season, not having seen the court since November 1st.
When he does return, Mathurin might be finding his way back to coming off the bench. Nesmith could return as soon as tonight against the Pistons after being listed as questionable.
Mathurin's status for the game against Detroit is already known, though. He will be out for the game after being suspended for bumping an official in anger against the Cavs.
More Pacers news: Pacers in the Mix to Land Veteran Wing From East Contender
Mathurin will serve a suspension at the worst possible time for him. If Nesmith does end up playing in this game and plays well, then he could steal that starting spot right back.
The Pistons are playing some really good basketball right now, as well. They have battled up the standings and now sit seventh in the East, just a half-game back from the Pacers.
Indiana has been slowly getting healthier over the last few weeks. Losing a key guy in the rotation because he got mad at a referee is tough.
This is only a one-game suspension, so Mathurin will be back on Saturday for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pacers are going to need him for as many games as possible because of the scoring and rebounding he brings to the roster.
So far this season, Mathurin is averaging 16.5 points, six points, and two assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Could Pacers Use Upcoming Schedule as Advantage to go on Playoff Push?
Pacers' Obi Toppin Names Viral Windmill Dunk After LiAngelo Ball Song