Bennedict Mathurin Injury Status for Pacers vs. Hornets
The Indiana Pacers likely don't have a chance to catch the Knicks for the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. That means they are likely going to either be fourth or fifth at the end of the season.
Fourth would give them home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. That's what they are shooting for at this point.
In order to lock that seed up, they have to make sure that they can beat the bad teams that they have left on their schedule. That includes the Charlotte Hornets, whom they play on Wednesday night.
Read more: Pacers Could Land $51M Forward in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Pacers are looking to avoid getting swept this season by the Hornets, which is a strange thing to say. They have been one of the worst teams in the league in each of the last two years.
Bennedict Mathurin has been absent for the last couple of games. He has been dealing with a sore calf, which the Pacers want to get corrected before the playoffs.
Ahead of this matchup with the Hornets, Mathurin is on the injury report again. He is listed as questionable due to left calf soreness.
The Pacers need to keep their team healthy, so they might look to keep Mathurin out until he is 100 percent ready to go. Winning in the playoffs is more important than some games here at the end of the regular season.
The Hornets are bad enough that the Pacers should be able to win the game without their best bench guy. They shouldn't need him to win this game, especially at home.
More Pacers news: Former WNBA Star Candace Parker Defends Pacers’ Contender Status
Mathurin has put up the best scoring numbers of his career. He really stepped up when Aaron Nesmith was hurt early in the season.
Mathurin is due for a rookie extension this summer, and it's one that he deserves. He has been really good for Indiana, and they love what he gives to the team.
So far this season, Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He is shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Drops NSFW Take on Upcoming Schedule
Pacers Could Face Serious Issues Retaining Myles Turner This Summer
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.