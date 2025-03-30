Pacers Could Face Serious Issues Retaining Myles Turner This Summer
The Indiana Pacers are pushing forward in their season and are looking to do damage in the postseason this year. But the front office is likely thinking about the upcoming summer and how this roster will look down the line.
The big question entering the offseason will be about star center Myles Turner, who is scheduled to be a free agent. Indiana would love to retain Turner this summer, but due to financial issues, that could be tough.
Turner is going to command a good amount on the open market, so the Pacers will need to get creative if they want him to stay. And according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Pacers want to bring Turner back, but there are luxury tax concerns in place.
"Team sources told me the Pacers absolutely want to keep Turner, who is closing in on his 700th game for the franchise. But Indiana has to manage a cash crunch. They are currently projected to be about $22 million below next season's luxury tax without Turner, and he'll probably be looking for a significant raise on his current $19.9 million salary. The Pacers haven't paid the luxury tax since 2005, and there are no plans to go into it next season, sources said. Keeping Turner is going to require some negotiating and some maneuvering"
Turner has been a central part to what the Pacers do since he joined the team years ago. The big man is the main focus on defense for Indiana, and his offensive game has since improved as well.
But the Pacers also have to be careful about spending too much on the roster as they have multiple decisons to make down the line. Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin are due for extensions soon as well, forcing Indiana to potentially cut some pieces.
For now, Indiana will move forward and see if it can do damage with this roster in place. They feel as if they can win this season, but it could end up being the last one with this core all together.
More Pacers news:
NBA Cap Changes Could Mean Bad News For Pacers and Myles Turner
How Pacers Matchup Against Pistons in Potential Playoff Series
Pacers Playoff Seeding Could be Heavily Affected by Damian Lillard Injury
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Explains Timeout Flub vs Lakers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.