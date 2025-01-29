Blockbuster Trade Idea Has Pacers Land Lakers Star Via Three-Team Deal
The Indiana Pacers are sitting at 25-20 in the Eastern Conference which is good for the No. 5 seed in the East.
They risk landing into the danger-zone in the NBA world: too good for a top draft pick, but not good enough to be seen as legitimate contenders.
That is not to say that Indiana are not contenders this season. They started off 2025 with six straight victories and have won nine of thei 11 contests in January.
Scorching hot and coming off a 38-point pounding on the San Antonio Spurs in Paris, France, they come back to North America to play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
The Pistons are 23-23 and on a two game losing skid. As it stands, they are the No. 8 seed in the East.
As Indiana gears up for another march towards June basketball, the trade deadline is just around the corner.
In this three-team trade prediction from ESPN's Bobby Marks, Indiana can get a little younger while also receiving a future first-round draft choice.
Indiana receives: Rui Hachimura and a 2029 top-5 protected first from the Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Myles Turner
Toronto receives: Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2029 second from Portland
Parting ways with Turner will be tough, even with his slightly down scoring year, but the Lakers are a team that is desperate for a big man and will part ways with a top-5 protected first-rounder.
Even their All-Star center Anthony Davis pleaded to ESPN's Shams Charania that, “We need another big man. For me, it’s always been best to have a center next to me and be able to play the four.”
This gives Indiana significant leverage.
They receive the 26-year-old wing in Hachimura who is having a productive year for the purple and gold. He averages 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per contest.
It is worth noting that the first-round pick is in 2029 and should be in the Lakers' post-LeBron James era making it less valuable that what a 2025 first rounder would be.
Turner is turning 29 years old at the end of March and averaging his least amoung of scoring since the 2021-22 season. He is putting up 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and two blocks per game.
Turner is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
