Will Andrew Nembhard Play? Full Pacers vs Pistons Injury Report Released
The Indiana Pacers have had a season full of injuries this year. Coming off a year that they made the Eastern Conference Finals, they were hoping for a better start.
It was a great year that they were looking to build on. Tyrese Haliburton had an All-NBA season and showed that he can be the best player on a really good team.
Andrew Nembhard showed that he can be a starting guard in a great backcourt, as well. He looked like he was going to break out early in the year before he suffered a knee injury.
Nembhard has proven to be a key part of the Pacers's roster. Pairing him with Haliburton in the backcourt has helped improve the defense.
Haliburton is one of the worst defensive players of any starting guard in the league. Nembhard's stockiness and strength allows them to not get killed every game defensively.
That was on display over the weekend in Paris. The Pacers blew out the San Antonio Spurs in the second game of their series thanks to much better defense.
Nembhard also played well offensively, finishing the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. That game was played on Saturday.
The next game the Pacers play is tonight against the Pistons. Despite not having played for three full days, Nembhard found himself on the injury report prior to the game.
Nembhard was listed as questionable due to a thoracic spine sprain and has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup. He will be out for this game.
Indiana has really found its groove in 2025, starting the new year with a 9-2 record. They have vaulted all the way into fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.
It remains to be seen if the Pacers decide to make a big move at the trade deadline. They have just over a week to make that decision.
Any move they make would likely include one of their small forwards. Nembhard is likely to stay as a young guard they can keep with Haliburton for years to come.
Nembhard is averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists so far this season.
