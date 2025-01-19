Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Pacers Part With Bennedict Mathurin For Incredible Haul
The Indiana Pacers are one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference right now. They have won seven of their last eight games. This trade proposal, which is a dream trade for the 76ers, would make them worse for the playoff run ahead. Here is the idea:
Indiana Pacers Receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Council IV, 2026 First-Round Pick (OKC/HOU/LAC), 2027 Second-Round Pick, 2031 Second-Round Pick (Mavericks)
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Bennedict Mathurin
This trade proposal is listed as a dream scenario for the 76ers. You can see why based on the package they send back in this idea.
Philly gives up Kelly Oubre, who is the only rotation player given up in this trade. They would also give up a first-round pick that is not likely to be high next season, along with a couple of second-round picks.
Mathurin is by far the best player in this deal. He is a young player who is playing his best pro season right now. He has really improved from his first two seasons in the league.
Philadelphia would love this deal so much because it gives them a wing who can score as a starter or off the bench. With how poorly Paul George has played since signing with Philly, they need someone who can help pick up the slack offensively.
For Indiana, this deal doesn't really make sense for where they are at. They are a team that is contending for a deep playoff run.
If they are going to trade Mathurin, it would be for a real difference-maker. They aren't going to trade him in an effort to get worse this season.
With Nesmith back from injury, it does make it more feasible for the Pacers to trade one of them ahead of the trade deadline. It remains to be seen if that is part of the Pacers' plan.
Any deal that they would make would likely happen at or near the trade deadline. That would give them a chance to further assess how Nemsith is returning from his ankle sprain.
Mathurin is averaging 16.5 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game this season.
