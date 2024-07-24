Former Indiana Pacers and Mad Ants wing Kyle Mangas spends summer league with Bronny James, Los Angeles Lakers
Kyle Mangas, who spent last season with the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Mad Ants, played for the Los Angeles Lakers during summer league play.
Mangas, 25, signed with Indiana for one day of training camp last year, as reported on Pacers On SI. The move was done to acquire the Indiana native's G League rights, and the forward spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Indiana Mad Ants — the Pacers G League affiliate.
In the G League for Indiana, the Warsaw legend averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. His three-point shooting was terrific, too — he knocked down 38.8% of his 6.1 attempts per night — and he was named to the G League Next Up Game as a result.
That is effectively the G League All-Star game, and Mangas was joined by ex-Pacers guard Isaiah Wong and center Osacar Tshiebwe for the action. "It's just cool to be a part of, especially with it being in Indianapolis," Mangas said after the game.
This summer, he was with the Lakers organization instead of the Pacers. Mangas has previous overseas experience and has been on a winding pro journey since finishing his college career at Indiana Wesleyan in 2021.
Mangas played in one game for LA during the California Classic, scoring six points and grabbing three rebounds. It was the only action for the young wing during summer league play — a picture surfaced of Mangas in a walking boot on his left foot, so he presumably suffered an injury.
Mangas played in 51 games for the Mad Ants and helped the team reach the playoffs.
- Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton can pick up little things from NBA Stars with Team USA. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers general manager discusses Ben Sheppard and his summer league play. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin close to being cleared for contact after shoulder injury. CLICK HERE.
- Enrique Freeman is impressing many for the Indiana Pacers in summer league with hustle, smiles, and rebounding. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers