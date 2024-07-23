Indiana Pacers general manager discusses Ben Sheppard and his summer league play
Ben Sheppard stopped playing after two games during summer league for the Indiana Pacers, and that says a lot about what the Pacers think of him.
The second-year wing didn't play much in Las Vegas, and while he hoped to show some off-the-dribble juice, his skills mostly looked like the guy that contributed for the Pacers in the postseason last year. He was comfortable on catch-and-shoot threes, blew up plays on defense, and gave it his all.
That ended with per-game averages of 7.0 points and 2.5 rebounds. "Honestly, I feel like I could have done a lot better on both ends of the ball," Sheppard said after his first appearance. "I feel like I was more aggressive at the rim. I've got to finish some of those easy ones."
Despite not popping off the screen during summer league, it was a fine trip to Vegas for the 23-year old. His ability to make the right plays was still visible, and he was a by-example leader for many young players.
Sheppard's skill set isn't necessarily built for summer league, so it isn't a surprise he didn't explode statistically. Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan discussed Sheppard and his summer sessions during an in-game interview during a game between Indiana and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"For sure," Buchanan began after being asked how much experience matters for second-year players in summer outings. "Ben [Sheppard] is a great example. He had a specific role with our team this year. And when we drafted him, we didn't expect him to be playing his way into the rotation as fast as he did. But it's a credit to him. He picked up our system, gained the trust of our coaches and his teammates. By the Eastern Conference Finals, we laugh about it all the time, he was the last name announced during the starting lineups."
Sheppard averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game as a first-year player. His defensive abilities were obvious, even as a rookie. His shot looked good despite not falling at a high level, and he earned the trust of his coaches and teammates. The 2023 26th overall pick had a role in the postseason.
"This is the setting for him that maybe he's not going to shine as much because he's a guy who plays off of others," Buchanan continued. Sheppard is a great player when set up by others, but the blue and gold didn't have great point guard play in the desert. "His effort, his attitude, his positive vibe is there every day, whether it's summer league, training camp, or the playoffs. That's what we love about him."
Sheppard projects to be a bench player on the wing for Indiana this season, and that likely wouldn't have changed based on anything he did during summer league. He started during two games, but now his offseason truly begins — which he will split between Indianapolis (for on-court work) and Nashville (for family time). The next time the Pacers play will be during the preseason.
