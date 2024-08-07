Former Indiana Pacers forward Jordan Nwora signs in Turkey with Anadolu Efes
Former Indiana Pacers forward Jordan Nwora signed with Anadolu Efes, the team announced on X earlier this week. Nwora was with the Pacers for part of last season.
Anadolu Efes is based in Istanbul. Former NBA players Rodrigue Beaubois, Elijah Bryant, Shane Larkin, Daniel Oturu, Vincent Poirier, and Stanley Johnson are also on the roster, so Nwora will have an opportunity to look effective next to other talents.
According to the social media announcement, the contract is a 1+1 agreement for Nwora. He was drafted in 2020 and has spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, and Pacers — including winning a championship in 2021.
Nwora shared the announcement on Monday.
The 25-year old forward was traded to Indiana in February of 2023 as a part of a larger deal that netted the Bucks Jae Crowder. The best stretch of Nwora's career followed that move — in 24 games for the Pacers during the 2022-23 season, he averaged 13 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Despite that success, the blue and gold took an opportunistic approach into their 2023 offseason, and they acquired both Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker that summer. Those moves, combined with Jalen Smith taking up some playing time at the four mid-season in 2023-24, left no room for Nwora to get minutes.
When he became a luxury, he was a natural trade candidate, and that became reality. Nwora was a part of the package sent to the Raptors for Pascal Siakam in mid-January, ending his time with the Pacers. During the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 18 games for Indiana and averaged 5.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.
"Whatever they need me to play, I'll play," Nwora told Pacers On SI of his role before the 2023-24 season.
With Toronto, Nwora upped his production, but he was not retained. Now, he will play overseas and try to keep improving. Across four NBA seasons, the Louisville product has averaged 7.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Pascal Siakam focusing on little details this offseason, agent says he's headed for a 'big year' with Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Tyrese Haliburton is looking to prove his 2023 dominance wasn't fluky, he believes Indiana Pacers are being glossed over. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers agree to one-year deal with forward Cole Swider. CLICK HERE.
- Report: San Antonio Spurs registered trade interest in Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers