Former NFL Star Urges NBA To Ban Tyrese Haliburton's Dad From Future Games
After the Indiana Pacers' huge comeback victory in overtime to finish off their five-game series with the Milwaukee Bucks, tempers flared. At multiple points, it looked like a fight could break out, including between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton's dad.
This has raised some questions about what actually happened and who was in the wrong. After multiple recounts of the incident, it seems Haliburton's dad was in the wrong, and he and Giannis have since reconciled.
However, some think more than an apology is necessary to remedy the situation.
On ESPN's "Get Up", former NFL star Ryan Clark gave his thoughts on the situation.
"I believe he should never be allowed to be at another basketball game. ... You have to make a stand so no one else does this."
It is somewhat understandable to have this take, especially since Clark likely dealt with this sort of thing on multiple occasions during his time in the NFL, but it does seem a little harsh.
John Haliburton seemingly got caught up in the heat of the moment and clearly wasn't himself. The same could be said for Giannis, who was likely upset and shellshocked after his team blew a seven-point lead with less than a minute left in the game.
There is likely to be some punishment handed out due to the altercations that went down after this game, but a lifetime NBA ban to a player's father seems very extreme.
Maybe suspending him for a few games is fine, but not allowing him to watch his son play in person would be a bit sad and over the top. Other parents of players have had similar altercations with players in terms of talking trash and involving themselves with the players on the court.
While this incident may have been a bit more than what has happened before, nothing bad came out of the incident. Nobody got hurt, nobody threw a punch, and things could have been much worse.
If things had gotten much more out of hand, then maybe a lifetime ban would have been a fair punishment, but nothing catastrophic happened as some often expect out of a fan-player heated interaction.
While some sort of punishment should be handed out to John Haliburton, Clark saying he should be banned for life from attending NBA games is a bit dramatic and over the top. A short-term suspension seems more reasonable and should suffice in getting a point across to Haliburton's dad.
