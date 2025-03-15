Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Pacers Rematch vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three games. The first matchup was wildly exciting, seeing the Pacers win by one point after a dramatic shot to tie the game with just over three seconds left in the game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was not his normal, dominant self in the first matchup. The Pacers were able to keep him under wraps, keeping him from attempting a single shot in the fourth quarter.
Indiana has to face the Bucks again just a few days later. The Pacers are coming off a win against the 76ers in a game they struggled to get up for.
The Bucks are coming off a big win over the Lakers in a game that saw Antetokounmpo be the leading scorer. He was on the injury report prior to that game.
Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report again ahead of the rematch with the Pacers. He is listed as probable with the same calf strain that has put him on the injury report since the All-Star break.
These two teams are tied for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. This game will break the tie and could decide who wins the tiebreaker.
The Pacers are going to make sure that they get up for this game, unlike what they did in Philly. They clearly have an issue getting motivated to play in games where the other team has a lot of players out.
Indiana has done well against the Bucks over the last couple of years. They feel that they can beat the Bucks as long as they are healthy coming into their matchups.
Indiana has a lot of confidence after beating the Bucks just a few days ago. Another win would put them back in the fourth spot and home-court advantage for the playoffs.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are going to try their best not to let that happen.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
