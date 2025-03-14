Pacers Will Be Facing Off Against Extremely Shorthanded 76ers Team
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight as they try to keep the winning ways going. Indiana is coming off a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the week and they will look to do the same against Philadelphia.
Entering this game, Indiana could be facing off against a very short-handed 76ers team. Philadelphia has had a nightmare season due to injuries and it's taken a toll on the franchise.
Star center Joel Embiid, star forward Paul George, and star guard Tyrese Maxey have all been ruled out for this game. Each has been dealing with their own injuries this year and it's seen them miss significant time on the floor.
Additionally, guard Kyle Lowry, guard Eric Gordon, and guard Lonnie Walker are also out. Center Andre Drummond, forward Quentin Grimes, and forward Kelly Oubre Jr, are all listed as questionable for the game.
The Pacers will look to take advantage of this situation and grab a big win. The team is fighting for playoff positioning so every game becomes that much more important at this point in the year.
Currently, the Pacers hold a record of 36-28, sitting in the No. 5 spot within the Eastern Conference standings. This team has been battling all year and they would love to get home court for the postseason, even if in just the first round.
Indiana sits a half-game back of the Bucks for the No. 4 spot and a half-game up on the Detroit Pistons for the No. 5 spot. The Pacers don't want to drop any lower than the fifth seed so they will need to keep putting things together each time out.
The injury report for Indiana entering this game is fairly clean so the Pacers should be at full strength. This team has been dealing with some injuries of their own over the past few weeks so this is great news for their chances in this game.
