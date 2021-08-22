Craig Officially Signs With Pacers

Torrey Craig lost in the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, but he will get an NBA Championship ring because he played for the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the season. The Indiana Pacers have now officially signed Craig.

The Indiana Pacers officially signed Torrey Craig on Friday, and their announcement can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

More on the announcement can be read here from the Pacers.

Back on August 2, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the agreement was for two-years, $10 million (see Tweet below).

Craig played in the NBA Finals last season for the Phoenix Suns (who lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks), but ironically will still be getting an NBA Championship ring.

That's right.

Craig also played for the Bucks earlier in the season, so he will still get a ring (see Tweet below from StatMuse).

Craig has played for the Suns, Bucks and Denver Nuggets, and the 30 year old has career averages of 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 222 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball