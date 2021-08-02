Duane Washington Jr. Sends Out A Tweet After Signing With Pacers

Here's The Photo Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. Tweeted After Signing With The Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The former Ohio State Basketball star sent out a Tweet with a photo after signing with the Pacers.
Duane Washington Jr. was signed by the Indiana Pacers to a two-way contract after going undrafted in the NBA Draft on Thursday evening, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see Tweet below).
Washington sent out a Tweet with a photo of himself in an Indiana Pacers jersey, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points for the Ohio State Buckeyes last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.