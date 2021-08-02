Duane Washington Jr. Sends Out A Tweet After Signing With Pacers

The Indiana Pacers signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The former Ohio State Basketball star sent out a Tweet with a photo after signing with the Pacers.

Duane Washington Jr. was signed by the Indiana Pacers to a two-way contract after going undrafted in the NBA Draft on Thursday evening, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see Tweet below).

Washington sent out a Tweet with a photo of himself in an Indiana Pacers jersey, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points for the Ohio State Buckeyes last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball