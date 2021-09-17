Here's What Lance Stephenson Put On His Instagram Story On Thursday

Here's What Former NBA Star Lance Stephenson Put On His Instagram Story On Thursday
Lance Stephenson was a star for the Indiana Pacers early on in his NBA career, and Stephenson worked out for the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards last month in Las Vegas, according to Adam Zagoria of Forbes.
Lance Stephenson has been in the news recently for working out for NBA teams.
It appears as if Stephenson is looking to make a comeback to the NBA, after being out of the league for the last few seasons.
The former Indiana Pacers star posted to his Instagram story on Thursday, and that post can be seen in a screen shot that is captured below.
"Everyone Have A Bless Day And Be Super Thankful," The former NBA star wrote.
The teams he worked out for in Las Vegas, Nevada, last month can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Adam Zagoria of Forbes.
