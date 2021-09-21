Here's What The Pacers Posted On Instagram On Tuesday

September 21, 2021
Here's What This NBA Team Posted To Instagram On Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers put out an Instagram post about Myles Turner on Tuesday. The NBA star did an entire body transformation over the off-season.
The Indiana Pacers sent out an Instagram post on Tuesday, and the post can be seen embedded below from the team's Instagram account. 

The caption from the Pacers said: "@turner_myles got after it this offseason 💪." 

On Monday night, Turner had Tweeted out photos of his major body transformation and that post can be seen embedded below from Turner's Twitter account. 

Turner is entering his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Pacers) and he led the entire NBA in blocks per game last season (3.4). 

