How Did Pacers' Pascal Siakam Perform in NBA All-Star Game?
The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend has come and gone, and it was one to remember, for better or worse.
Some were big fans of the new format, but others were not. The bad outweighed the good, and while only a little bit of basketball was played, we got basketball, and it was entertaining at times.
As for the Pacers' side of this, they got to witness their star forward, Pascal Siakam, participate in his third All-Star Game and his first as a Pacer.
It was a sight to behold, although his team, Team Chuck, which was constructed mainly of global superstars, came up short in the championship game.
The NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver wanted to switch things up this season.
For the 2025 game, the 24 All-Stars were drafted into three teams of eight players each by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith. Team Candace, which was the Rising Stars Challenge winner from Friday, joined the three other All-Star teams on Sunday night to play a mini single-elimination tournament.
Siakam started at small forward for Chuck's Global Stars.
Overall, Siakam finished with four points on 2-for-2 shooting from the field, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals while being a +14 in the plus/minus category.
Siakam did not attempt a shot in the championship game and played just three minutes. Jayson Tatum then ended the game with an uncontested dunk off a dish from James Harden.
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was named All-Star Game MVP.
Although Siakam's team did not finish at the top, he said that he had a fun time.
"It's been so much fun," Siakam said. "Being blessed, being an All-Star, having the opportunity to hang out with my family and have them around...And being able to also do good things like the NBA Cares event and give back. Complete weekend. Had some fun out there playing with the guys. And now hopefully get a little chill time before we get right back into the season.
Siakam will return to his team as they look for a tremendous back half of the season.
With only 29 games left in the season, the Pacers can climb up the Eastern Conference standings before the regular season ends mid-April.
