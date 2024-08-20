Myles Turner says new addition James Wiseman can help Indiana Pacers with rebounding
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner joined the Club 520 Podcast, which is hosted by former Pacers guard Jeff Teague, and discussed many topics related to his career, the Pacers, and the Eastern Conference.
At the end of the conversation, Turner was asked what he thinks his team needs to get over the next hump. Last year, his squad reached the Eastern Conference Finals but were dispatched by the Boston Celtics in a sweep.
"We've got to be a better rebounding team. We're still kind of small," Turner said. The Pacers ability to hit the glass has been among their biggest weaknesses across the last few seasons, and it cost them at times in the playoffs.
Turner then noted that the blue and gold did add a player that can help with rebounding somewhat. "We just got [James] Wiseman, so that helps a bit. He's like seven-foot-one," Turner said. "Just to have more frontcourt presence, especially off the bench."
Wiseman joined the blue and gold earlier in the offseason on a two-year, minimum salary agreement that is only guaranteed for $500k this season. He is seven-feet tall and a great finisher around the basket. His size and speed combination is special, but he struggles on defense and with his general feel away from the rim.
"I just want to develop, I just want to learn. I don't have any expectations or anything," Wiseman said of joining the Pacers. "This is already a winning team. So just coming in, just learning, just trying to see what I can do to [have an] impact."
The 23-year old big man has averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during his career. Turner's entire podcast appearance can be found here.
