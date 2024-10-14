Indiana Mad Ants, G League affiliate for Indiana Pacers, acquire Landers Nolley II and Dakota Mathias in trades
The Indiana Mad Ants, the G League affiliate franchise for the Indiana Pacers, have acquired the player rights of two different players this month as they continue to build a roster for the 2024-25 season.
On October 3, the Mad Ants and the Birmingham Squadron agreed to a deal that sent Elfrid Payton's rights to the Squadron and Landers Nolley II's rights to the Mad Ants. It was previously reported in the offseason that Payton is joining the New Orleans Pelicans organization this offseason, and the Squadron are their affiliate team.
Nolley II comes to the Pacers organization after spending his rookie season primarily in the G League. He played in one 2023 preseason game for the Pelicans and played in 41 G League outings for the Squadron, averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He is currently playing overseas for Aris in Greece, so it is unclear if he will ever suit up for the Pacers or the Mad Ants.
Just six days later, the Mad Ants made another deal. They acquired the returning player rights to wing Dakota Mathias, who has prior and upcoming ties to the Pacers organization. To acquire Mathias, Indiana sent the rights to Jermaine Samuels Jr, who played for the Mad Ants two seasons ago and was with the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract last year, to the RGV Vipers.
Mathias played for the Pacers in summer league back in July. He averaged 6.6 points per game and shot 42.9% from deep across five games. Just over one month later, as reported here on Pacers On SI, the Pacers signed Mathias to an Exhibit 10 contract.
"Goal is to get back to the NBA," Mathias said during summer league play. He has previous NBA experience.
Now, with his G League rights acquired, Mathias can get a bonus by reporting to the Mad Ants for at least 60 days this season. That comes as a result of the Exhibit 10 language in his contract. Mathias has already been waived by the Pacers and won't be a part of training camp.
The Mad Ants are still finalizing their roster. Training camp begins for the G League club in about two weeks.
