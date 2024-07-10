Two former Purdue Boilermakers looking to prove themselves in summer league with Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — A one hour drive typically separates West Lafayette, Indiana from the state's capital. But during NBA summer league play, basketball will make that distance nonexistent.
Purdue University resides in West Lafayette, and that's where both Lance Jones and Dakota Mathias played basketball in the NCAA ranks. Now, both players are a part of the Indiana Pacers roster for 2024 summer league, and they just wrapped up five days of training camp ahead of games in Las Vegas. They both come from the same place and have similar goals.
"Goal is to get back to the NBA," said Mathias, who finished his career at Purdue in 2018. He has NBA experience with the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers. Jones has similar hopes. "That I belong," he said of what he hopes to show.
Jones just finished his college career in April. He performed a pre-draft workout for the Pacers just a few weeks ago, and he discussed his love for the state of Indiana at the time. He's now remaining in the state for his first step into pro basketball.
The 23-year old spent the days of the NBA Draft in West Lafayette, where he watched college teammate Zach Edey get selected ninth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. The next day, Jones' agent called to let him know that he had an opportunity to join the Pacers.
"I'm just glad to be back here," he said of Indianapolis. After his workout with the blue and gold, he wasn't sure if he'd have another chance with the franchise. But he got one, and is looking to make the most of it.
Mathias, meanwhile, is one of the elders of the summer league squad. He's played professionally for a half-decade now, and his three-point shooting is impressive. His fit with Indiana has come easy: in 2019, the wing/guard signed with the Dallas Mavericks for training camp. At the time, now-Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was in charge in Dallas, and his staff came with him from the Mavericks. Mathias knows them well.
"Obviously living down the road, familiar with both the player's faces, organization. Good to be a part of it," Mathias said of his summer league opportunity.
As a veteran, Mathias is hoping to show off and use some of his dribble drive game with Indiana. He knows where he is supposed to be on the court, which matters on a young team. He should be a steadying presence for the summer Pacers.
Mathias has averaged 3.9 points per game in 14 NBA appearances. He scored a career-high 14 points in a game against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 and has reached double figures on two occasions.
"Style of play. Read and react. Kind of free flowing, use your IQ," he said of the Pacers style and why it is a good fit for him as he works his way back into the NBA.
While Mathias and Jones are over five years apart in age — Mathias turns 29 on Thursday — they are connected by Purdue. Both players had NCAA Tournament runs with the Boilermakers and can thank the program for making them a better player.
Jones shared that his defensive mindset translated from Purdue, and Mathias is a fan of head coach Matt Painter. While the two now-Pacers weren't too familiar with each other before this experience, they are now.
"Not that much," Jones said of how much he knew Mathias. "Obviously I know who he was. This is my first time meeting him. It's good to be here with a fellow Boilermaker."
Mathias shared a similar note. "Anybody who went to Purdue, you're familiar with each other... glad he was a Boilermaker this year," he said. Purdue reached the NCAA title game this season, though they lost to Connecticut.
Tristen Newton was a starting guard for that UConn team, and he was drafted 49th overall by Indiana last month. He is a part of the summer league group as well, though he and Jones haven't talked much about that game. The Boilermakers run prior to that defeat was impressive.
"It was awesome," Mathias said of watching his former team reach the Championship game. "I was really proud of them."
Their relationship will grow in the coming week as they play in games together. While Jones and Mathias only have known each other for a few days, they hope their path from Purdue can help them reach the NBA.
