Source: Indiana Pacers to sign Dakota Mathias to Exhibit 10 contract
The Indiana Pacers plan to sign wing Dakota Mathias to an Exhibit 10 contract, a league source told Pacers On SI on Monday.
Mathias, 29, has two years of NBA experience — he's played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies in the past. In 14 career NBA outings, the Ohio native has averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 assists per game.
The sweet-shooting wing also has experience playing in Germany and Spain. In between, he played in the G League for the Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks affiliate franchises.
In the G League, Mathias' outside shot popped. With the Texas Legends and Memphis Hustle, he's combined to make 311 of his 774 attempts from beyond the arc, good for over 40%. That has played a major role in him averaging 16.9 points per game at that level.
Mathias has previous ties to the state of Indiana and the Pacers. He played his college basketball at Purdue University, which is just under an hour North of the Pacers home base. He spent four seasons with the Boilermakers before finishing his NCAA career in 2018.
He also played for the Pacers during summer league in July. Mathias played in all five games for the blue and gold in Las Vegas, where he averaged 6.6 points per game and knocked down 42.9% of his three-point shots.
"Goal is to get back to the NBA," Mathias said at the time.
The Pacers roster is currently full with 21 players — they signed Kyle Mangas and Cameron McGriff a few days ago. In order to add Mathias, or any other player, Indiana will have to waive someone. Mangas and McGriff would be the obvious candidates since they also agreed to Exhibit 10 deals.
The blue and gold do have some uncertainty with their final roster spot, but Exhibit 10 deals are almost always done with the G League in mind. Perhaps Mathias could end up with the Indiana Mad Ants this season, who play in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and share the Pacers facilities.
Mathias was a member of the Big Ten All-Defensive Team twice at Purdue.
