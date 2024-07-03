Indiana Pacers assistant coach Jim Boylen working with Team USA Select Team ahead of 2024 Olympics
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers assistant coach Jim Boylen is once again on staff with the Team USA Select Team, this time ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Last summer, Boylen was one of the Select Team coaches prior to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. This year, he's slotting into that role again. It's the same staff that coached the Select Team last year — Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will guide the group, and Purdue Boilermakers coach Matt Painter is the other assistant. Two former Purdue players are on the Pacers summer league roster.
Prior to that experience, Boylen was the head coach of the Team USA group that qualified for the World Cup. One of the players on his team that qualified was Langston Galloway, a former Pacer who is on the 2024 Select Team.
Two other noteworthy players on the roster are Trayce Jackson-Davis of the Golden State Warriors, who attended Indiana University, and Cooper Flagg, a rising college star at Duke. Flagg, according to Team USA, is the first collegian to participate with the USA senior national team program since Doug McDermott (who played for the Pacers last year) and Marcus Smart in 2013.
"I'm looking forward to returning to Las Vegas and working with the USA Select Team once again," Mosley said in a statement. "Over my three years with USA Basketball, I've gained a tremendous amount of knowledge on international basketball while having the opportunity to work alongside some of the best players and coaches in our game."
Last year, Boylen was named the Team USA Coach of the Year. He guided the aforementioned World Cup qualifying squad through constant changes, and they finished with a 9-3 record. "I just want to recognize Jim Boylen for being USA Basketball Coach of the Year, which is very significant," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said last year. "Congratulations to him."
Boylen was a consultant for Indiana two years ago before becoming an assistant coach last year. He was previously the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and has many other NBA stops on his resume.
Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton is suiting up for Team USA for the Olympics. He's been training in Indianapolis recently after recovering from a hamstring injury, and he's excited about the Olympic opportunity.
The Select Team will help train the National Team from July 6-8 in Las Vegas. Then, Team USA will play a few international friendlies.
- Source: Sources: Indiana Pacers and James Wiseman agree to terms on contract. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and Obi Toppin agree to terms on four-year contract in free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Why the Indiana Pacers traded up for Kansas forward Johnny Furphy in the 2024 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers