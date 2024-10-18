Indiana Pacers coach and former Virginia basketball player Rick Carlisle offers thoughts on Tony Bennett retirement
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Virginia Men's Basketball program announced on Thursday that head coach Tony Bennett is retiring from his role, and an official press conference is coming Friday morning.
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, who played at Virginia for two seasons in the 1980s, commented on the news today before his team took on the Charlotte Hornets.
"I first just want to mention, there's news out that Tony Bennett is going to be retiring as University of Virginia Men's basketball coach. If that's true, what an amazing career he's had. He's become a great friend of mine. He's a great friend of the game. What he accomplished at Virginia is unprecedented with the basketball program. He's just an amazing person and an amazing coach," Carlisle said to begin his pregame media availability. He noted that Bennett turned down many offers to join the NBA via a coaching opportunity. "He's widely respected throughout the world of basketball. I don't know what he has planned going forward from here, but certainly wish him the best. He'll be missed there, for sure."
Carlisle attended Virginia for the 1982-83 and 1983-84 seasons. He averaged 11.1 points and 2.9 assists per game for the Cavaliers before heading to the NBA as a third-round draft pick. Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek also attended Virginia in the 1990s.
Carlisle still watches the Cavaliers when he can. Indiana's head coach and Bennett have discussed the game of basketball often in recent years, and Carlisle commented on Virginia's new talent coming in during his press conference.
"We've talked a lot about style, and they've been the best defensive team in the country for over a decade. It'll be interesting to see how their style is going to look this year, especially now with him not leading the team," Carlisle said of Bennett before a long pause. "A lot of mixed feelings about an announcement like this. I know we wish him the best, amazing person."
Bennett has been the head coach at Virginia since 2009. He led the program to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a March Madness title in 2019. He won the ACC a half-dozen times.
