Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard drops 18 points to help Canada hold off Spain and top Group A
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and Canada Men's Basketball wrapped up Group Play in the 2024 Olympics on Friday with a battle against Spain. It was a big game — Canada clinched their spot in the knockout rounds already but was fighting for quarter final seeding while Spain needed a win to move on in the tournament.
Early on, Spain's slower-paced style and defense were effective. They were getting stops, which kept them in the game despite their own struggles on offense. But once Canada got going, they raced ahead. The Spanish group wasn't finishing plays, and it was 6-2 after three minutes of action.
Spain stuck with it, though, as their size and defensive presence make them tough to bury at any moment. They were getting up threes and crashing the offensive glass early and cut the deficit to 12-11 later in the first frame.
Just after, with 2:47 to go in the first quarter and Canada up 14-11, Nembhard checked in for the first time. He was guarding Alberto Díaz, a lanky guard. Just after Nembhard entered the action, Spain went on a 6-0 run to take the lead. Sergio Llull was changing the game for the Spanish side.
But Nembhard made some plays to get his team back in front. He found Trey Lyles for a three-point shot before Lyles hit him back for a layup, and that changed the score to 19-17. Spain tied things up at 19 to end the first frame, and the Pacers guard had two points and one assist at the time.
Nembhard kept producing early in the second quarter as he burped up a three-point look as a shot clock buzzer sounded, and he drilled it. It gave Canada the lead again — Indiana's newly-extended guard was making key plays. He made another three a few moments later.
The young ball handler was playing so well that he remained in the game even as the Canadian's brought in some of their starters. With Canada ahead 34-30 and 4:19 remaining in the first half, Nembhard finally exited.
Canada's starters went on a run to extend their lead just before halftime, and they were ahead 49-38 at the break. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 13 points at the time. Nembhard had eight points, one rebound, and two assists at the time.
The second half opened with more consistent play from the Canadians. They maintained their 11-point edge for the first 4.5 minutes of the half as Spain struggled to score and catch up. The Spanish side was 4/21 from three-point range at the time.
With the lead at 59-50 and 4:01 on the clock, Nembhard re-entered the action. Spain quickly hit a three, and then another. They were finally heating up, but the Pacers guard hit a two-point jump shot to stabilize things for his team.
After three periods, the 24-year old had 10 points, his first double-digit scoring outing of the Olympics. His team was ahead 64-56, and they were 10 minutes away from winning Group A.
The blue and gold's ascending ball handler was terrific to start the final frame and scored twice in quick succession, extending Canada's lead. But he was the only player rolling for his squad, and Spain cut the score to 68-65 with just over seven minutes to go. The ending of this action was going to be intense.
Nembhard, once again, put the ball in the hoop to expand his team's lead. At the time, he had 16 points — and that made him the leading scorer in the action. He was 7/8 from the field and checked out just after that basket.
Yet just a few possessions later, Spain cut into Canada's edge again, and head coach Jordi Fernández put Nembhard back in. They needed him to close this game and finish on top of Group A.
But Spain never went away. They were finding more space to score and still hitting the glass effectively. They cut the Canadian edge to five, then three, and then down to two in the final minute. Nembhard was still making key plays, but his team's lead was slipping away.
RJ Barrett hit a key three in the final minute that gave Canada some much-needed breathing room, and they were up by four in the closing seconds until Llull hit a three with 3.1 seconds remaining to make the score 86-85. Drama was coming.
Llull missed a shot from beyond half court at the buzzer that would have tied the game as Canada held on to win 88-85. They went 3-0 in group play to top Group A, and they will be a top-three seed for the quarterfinals.
Nembhard finished with 18 points, which was the second most on the team. He added one rebound, two assists, and one steal. He was 8/10 from the field with just one turnover. He was tremendous, and his team will next play early next week.
