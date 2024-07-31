Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and Team Canada topple Australia, clinch knockout stage berth
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard helped the Canadian Men's Basketball Olympic team take down Australia on Tuesday, which improved Team Canada to 2-0 in the 2024 Olympic Games.
Australia was the better team in the first half of the action. They led by four at halftime thanks to excellent play from Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. He had 15 points at the break and was moving the ball well for the Boomers. He and Jock Landale were a formidable duo.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had some brilliant moments and had 10 points at the time for Canada, but he had foul trouble early. That limited his impact and prevented Canada from jumping out ahead. RJ Barrett was also playing well for the North American side.
Once the second half got going, so did the Canadians. Their third quarter was great as they re-claimed the top spot on the scoreboard, and they held an advantage entering winning time. The offense came alive in the period.
In the final frame, their defense carried them to a win. Australia only scored 13 points in the fourth period and Canada put the game away. Despite trailing for much of the first half, Nembhard's group won 93-83.
It was their second win of the Olympics during the Group Stage — they took down Greece on Saturday. Nembhard struggled with turnovers in that outing, but he cleaned that up in game two. His shooting percentage took a tumble, though. Indiana's guard finished the win over Australia with five points on 1/6 shooting, four rebounds, and one assist.
Canada's win, combined with losses from Japan and Brazil, was enough for Nembhard's group to secure a spot in the knockout stage. They will move on from Group Play and reach the top eight, which begins next week.
Nembhard and Canada next play on Friday against Spain.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and guard Andrew Nembhard agree to three-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton can pick up little things from NBA Stars with Team USA. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers to bring back forward James Johnson on a one-year deal. CLICK HERE.
- Isaiah Jackson and T.J. McConnell are eligible for a contract extension from the Indiana Pacers this offseason. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers