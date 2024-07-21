Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard helps Canada take down Puerto Rico to conclude pre-Olympic play
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and Team Canada faced off with Puerto Rico in their final exhibition game ahead of the 2024 Olympics on Sunday. The matchup was in Orléans, France.
Nembhard played a big role in a win over France on Saturday, scoring 10 points and leading some important runs. His ball handling, defense, and ability to get to the rim has been important for the Canadians so far.
Early against Puerto Rico, the Pacers guard was on the bench. The two teams were battling, and it was 4-4 after a few possessions before Canada took their first lead at 6-4. but Puerto Rico responded with a run and led 14-12 when both groups made their first substitutions. Notably, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was among those reserves — he missed the game vs France due to injury.
Nembhard entered the action for the first time with Canada leading 15-14 and 2:25 on the clock in the first quarter — Murray's return changed the rotation slightly. It didn't take long for the Pacers guard to get on the scoreboard after drawing a shooting foul late in the first quarter.
The score was tied at 23 after one period. Puerto Rico made three outside shots in the opening frame to stay in the game. Nembhard had one point and one steal in the quarter.
Indianapolis native Trey Lyles was having a nice offensive night early, and he changed Canada's fortunes. They were able to break the deadlock thanks to Lyles' scoring run — he had 12 points near the middle of the second quarter, and Canada led 32-25.
Nembhard registered his first assist soon after this moment with an impressive behind-the-back pass that extended Canada's lead, and he exited the action just after the play with his team ahead by a few possessions.
At halftime, Canada led 46-40. Both teams were playing well and connected, but Canada's three-point percentage was the difference early. Nembhard had one point, one assist, and one steal at the break.
The Canadians extended their lead to double digits early in the third quarter. Their consistency to open the second half was impressive, and Puerto Rico was struggling to keep up — their deficit grew, and they took a timeout less than 90 seconds into the third frame.
It didn't help. Canada was up 61-40 with 7:07 to go in the quarter — they were dominating after a short break and on a 15-0 run. They looked sensational, and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was dominating.
Nembhard checked in near the middle of the third period with his team up big. He registered an assist not long after hitting the hardwood, and the Canada bench group did enough to maintain their large lead. Despite a few empty possessions, they defended well enough to hold a big advantage.
After three quarters, it was 78-64 in favor of Canada. Nembhard had one point, two assists, and one steal at the time — he was struggling from the foul line.
Puerto Rico continued a run to cut the lead down to seven early in the final period. They were hitting shots and defending well, and Canada was struggling to get out of their funk. Their starting five re-entered the game with the score close.
The lineup change did little to change the tenor of the battle. It was 82-77 with just over 6:30 to go in the game as the favorites continued to struggle. An epic finish was possible after the big Puerto Rico run.
Six straight points from Canada put them back in the driver's seat, and they continued to control the action after that short burst. They were about five minutes away from closing out the victory, and with 3:30 to go in the action, they led by 18.
Nembhard re-entered the game at that time. With two minutes to go, he hit his first shot of the night. It gave Canada 100 points and a 19-point lead.
Canada held on for a 103-93 win. Their dominant start to the second half was the difference. They went 2-1 in their exhibitions ahead of the Olympics, only losing to the United States. Nembhard finished Sunday's game with three points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal.
The Canadian group will next play in the Olympics. They open Group Play in Group A vs Greece on July 27.
