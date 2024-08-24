Indiana Pacers have agreement in place with Bally Sports for broadcast during 2024-25
Diamond Sports group has an agreement with both the NHL and the NBA that was revealed on Friday, according to court documents, that will keep games from select NBA and NHL teams on Bally Sports regional networks.
Nine NHL teams and 13 NBA squads will have their games broadcast on a Bally Sports regional sports network in 2024-25. Diamond Sports Group is currently working through a Chapter 11 exit plan after filing for bankruptcy in March of 2023.
Should Diamond Sports Group's Chapter 11 exit plan not be approved by the end of next season, then their agreement with the 22 pro sports teams will be terminated, per Awful Announcing. The contracts will continue if an exit plan is in place.
The Indiana Pacers are one of the 13 teams that has an agreement with Diamond Sports Group. As of right now, that indicates that their games will be on Bally Sports Indiana during the 2024-25 season. They are joined by the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma Thunder, Orlando Magic, and San Antonio Spurs.
"We have reached a new agreement with Diamond Sports Group for the 2024-25 season in which Diamond RSNs will telecast local games for 13 NBA teams. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans declined to continue distributing their games on Diamond RSNs and will share more details soon on how to watch games for the upcoming season in their respective markets. This new agreement is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court," the NBA said in a statement.
