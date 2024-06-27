Indiana Pacers make no selections in first round of 2024 NBA Draft
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers did not make a pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Their top selection of the draft proceedings isn't until the 36th overall pick, and they didn't move up into the top-30 on Wednesday night.
"The draft this year, we're limited a little bit because we don't have a first-round pick," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said late last month. "But that's not to say we won't try to be aggressive if there's something out there to try to address some needs that we have."
A few teams moved into the late first round, including the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC traded five future second-round picks for the 26th overall selection, and both Washington and Denver made deals to move up within the 20s.
Indiana has three second-round picks this year and entered Wednesday as one of seven teams with more than two picks. They have extra second rounders in future drafts as well, and that could have created an attractive trade package. But Indiana, who already has a deep roster and a ton of youth, has less need for another first-round pick than other franchises. Their future assets can be better used.
The blue and gold also currently only have three roster spots, so fitting in draft picks to their plans may be difficult. They ran into a similar problem last year, which is another consequence of having as much depth as they have.
Now, the Pacers turn to night two. They will be one of the busiest teams in the NBA on Thursday as they sort out their three picks (36, 49, and 50). Indiana may be looking for two-way contract talent with their later choices or perhaps draft-and-stash candidates. With their best pick, Buchanan said the team will get the best player they can.
"We look at it as we have the sixth pick in the draft on Thursday night," the GM said of the two-night draft.
Coverage of the second round begins at 4 p.m. EST on Thursday. There will be four minutes in between picks, and the proceedings will take place at ESPN's Seaport District Studios. Recent mock drafts show that there are a number of things the Pacers could do on Thursday, and there isn't a bad strategy.
