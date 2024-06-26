Report: Teams with multiple second-round draft picks like Indiana Pacers could be 'attractive' for NBA Draft trades
The Indiana Pacers have three second-round draft picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, which sets them up for one of the more unique draft nights this season. They are one of just seven teams with at least three picks in the draft, but they don't have a first-round selection.
"Guys that can shoot the ball, guys that can play hard. You're looking for something that will get each one of them in the league and stick in the league," Pacers VP of player personnel Ryan Carr said when asked what he looks for in prospects.
Indiana currently owns picks 36, 49, and 50 in this week's draft. In a recent conversation on the Lowe Post podcast, ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony shared some details about how teams may be thinking when it comes to trades and making deals with a franchise that has multiple second-round selections.
"As I'm making calls around the NBA, I keep hearing again and again all this talk about teams talking about trading out of their first-round pick," Givony began. "Teams that have multiple second-round picks — like the Spurs have 35 and 48, the Pacers have 36, 49, and 50, Memphis has 39 and 57, Portland has 34 and 40 — those second-round picks are going to be very attractive to teams like the Phoenix Suns, for example. They just aren't going to have many ways to add talent."
Under the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement, finding hits in the second-round of the draft can be extremely valuable. The new second-round exception makes it easier to sign those players to affordable, yet long, contracts, and additional second rounders can be important trade chips for teams dealing with the first or second apron restrictions.
Indiana has three second-round picks this year and nearly a half-dozen extra second rounders in future seasons. If they want to move up in the 2024 NBA Draft, perhaps they will be able to. That said, given how full their current roster is and how hard it would be for an additional young player to get minutes in Indiana, trading up would have to be for a slam dunk fit.
Lowe mused that the rookie minimum counting less toward the salary cap/apron calculations could be the incentive for a team trading a late first-round pick for multiple second rounders. While Indiana may be passive during the draft this year, they have the resources to potentially move around.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam agree to terms on four-year max contract. CLICK HERE.
- Tyrese Haliburton running full speed again, ready for Team USA Olympics commitment. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA Draft rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers