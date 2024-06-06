Indiana Pacers players and staff continue to watch Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever are both ascending with young stars at the same time as Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton take over Indianapolis. Haliburton just wrapped up an All-NBA campaign with the Pacers while Clark is now 11 games into her pro career with the Fever. It's a fun time to be a basketball fan in Indianapolis.
Two huge fans of the overlapping point guard talent are Clark and Haliburton themselves. Clark showed up to a Pacers playoff game just a few days after being drafted as she started to connect with her new teammates in the Circle City.
"The thing I love about him is the way he passes the ball. I watch his game and it's just incredible what he can do," the Fever star said of Haliburton in April. They both share similar high-level traits with their passing and shooting.
"Tyrese is incredible," she added. "It's nice to be in the same city now."
Clark and Haliburton met not too long after the Fever guard came to Indianapolis for the first time, and she also met Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. Carlisle gushed about how exciting it was to be an Indianapolis basketball fan at the time.
Now, the Pacers season is over. But the Fever are just getting going, and Pacers players and staff keep showing up to watch the Fever in Gainbridge Fieldhouse — the two teams share an arena.
Carlisle, along with Pacers assistant coach Jim Boylen, attended the Fever's home opener against the New York Liberty and sat courtside. It was a highly anticipated game, and the Liberty ended up rolling to a win, but it was still a huge day for the WNBA and Indianapolis.
"Big fan. Love the 40-foot stepbacks. Can't get enough," Carlisle said of Clark during the NBA season. That was before she announced that she was entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.
With the Pacers now eliminated from the postseason, the roster now has more time to watch the Fever. They have taken advantage. The same week that Indiana was knocked out by the Boston Celtics, a trio of players — Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Haliburton — were in attendance for the Fever's battle with Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Four days later, Haliburton returned for more Fever action. He sat right behind the team's bench as they hosted the Chicago Sky, and Indiana won 71-70 that night. It was their first home win of the season, and Haliburton got to see it in person alongside a Pacers assistant.
The Fever are 2-9 and just wrapped up a grueling stretch of schedule. They next play tomorrow against the Washington Mystics, and their next home game is June 13 against the Atlanta Dream.
