Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 1: Giannis Antetokunmpo out, final injury report, official starters April 21
The Indiana Pacers kick off their 2024 playoff run tonight as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. It's a big moment for the Pacers, who haven't been in the postseason since 2020 and have a younger roster.
They will get valuable experience in the series no matter what, but they hope to achieve something and not view this as a growing opportunity. "That's the way we're going to look at this. Just getting to the playoffs is not the goal. The goal is a championship," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said last week.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for Game 1 of the series.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. He is the only player listed on the injury report. Two-way contract players are unavailable in the postseason by rule.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was strong for much of the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. They open with a clean slate for the playoffs tonight.
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out with a calf strain. His health is a big storyline in this series.
Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup
Guard: Damian Lillard
Guard: Patrick Beverley
Forward: Khris Middleton
Forward: Bobby Portis
Center: Brook Lopez
The game will begin in about 30 minutes. For more on the action, click here.
