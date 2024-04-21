Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds April 21
The Indiana Pacers are back in the playoffs. Tonight, the blue and gold play Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks for their first postseason battle since late August of 2020. They are excited to be back on the biggest stage.
"It's been a long four years," Pacers center Myles Turner said of reaching the playoffs again. He's been with Indiana for his entire career.
The blue and gold went 4-1 against the Bucks during the regular season, but they are trying to forget about those battles. They were before Milwaukee made a coaching change during the season, and all five games were prior to the trade deadline. Pascal Siakam, Doug McDermott, and Patrick Beverley weren't involved in those regular season meetings. It's a clean slate for the playoffs.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Fiserv Forum
, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Wisconsin, TNT
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight favorites as they are currently -1.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 231.5.
Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out.
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful due to his left calf strain.
Key Matchup
Andrew Nembhard vs Damian Lillard: With Antetokounmpo's status up in the air, Lillard could end up being the Bucks most important offensive player in Game 1. Slowing him down won't be easy, but Nembhard will have to try — Lillard should be the head of the snake.
The eight-time All-Star averaged 24.3 points and 7.0 assists per game this season. He's a tough cover. It will take a team effort from Indiana to slow Lillard down, and it likely starts with Nembhard. If the young Pacers guard can be a pest while also making his corner threes, then the Pacers will have a good chance to win.
