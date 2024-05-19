Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 7: OG Anunoby and Josh Hart active, final injury report and starters May 19
The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series today in Madison Square Garden. It's a massive game for both teams, who are hoping to reach the Conference Finals for the first time in 10+ years.
The Pacers have been the healthier team throughout the series, but the Knicks received good news on the injury front on Sunday. That changes the dynamics of the pivotal game, and New York will hope that they can defend their home floor for the fourth and final time this series and earn a win.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers are without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. His season ended in early March.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was effective during the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the playoffs, they are +60 in 232 minutes — they have recovered after a poor start to the series vs the Knicks.
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery), andMitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury) as out. OG Anunoby and Josh Hart were listed as questionable but are both available to play.
New York starting lineup
Guard: Jalen Brunson
Guard: Donte DiVincenzo
Forward: Josh Hart
Forward: OG Anunoby
Center: Isaiah Hartenstein
The big game will start in about 30 minutes. For more on Game 7, click here.
