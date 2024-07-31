Indiana Pacers win team partnership award for innovative pact with Spokenote
The NBA announced winners for the Team Partnership Awards for the 2023-24 season last week, and the Indiana Pacers took home the NBA Changemaker of the Year Award.
The honor is designed to reward the team that had a "partnership that drives innovation and advancesteam business priorities through non-traditional platforms, technology, and/or community
initiatives." The Pacers were the winners thanks to their new partnership with Spokenote.
The franchise put QR codes on their uniforms in a first-of-its kind jersey patch. Indiana was the first major sports team to do something like that.
"The Pacers were recognized for their first-of-its-kind collaboration with Spokenote to enhance
the fan experience through new technology. Leveraging Spokenote's platform, the Pacers
transformed the jersey patch into a fan engagement tool – fans that scan the patch receive access
to exclusive, never-before-seen Pacers content throughout the season," a press release about the honor reads.
"We work hard to create unforgettable experiences and engage with our fans in meaningful ways, and Spokenote's unique technology offered us a fresh opportunity to do exactly that. Earning the2024 NBA Changemaker of the Year Award for this partnership is a great validation of our fan-centric approach, and we're proud to share it with one of the state's most visionary tech companies," said
Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and Chief Commercial Officer Todd Taylor.
More on the Pacers partnership with Spokenote can be found here.
