Indiana Pacers win team partnership award for innovative pact with Spokenote

Tony East

Apr 27, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general view of the NBA logo and the playoffs scorer table before game six between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA announced winners for the Team Partnership Awards for the 2023-24 season last week, and the Indiana Pacers took home the NBA Changemaker of the Year Award.

The honor is designed to reward the team that had a "partnership that drives innovation and advancesteam business priorities through non-traditional platforms, technology, and/or community
initiatives." The Pacers were the winners thanks to their new partnership with Spokenote.

The franchise put QR codes on their uniforms in a first-of-its kind jersey patch. Indiana was the first major sports team to do something like that.

"The Pacers were recognized for their first-of-its-kind collaboration with Spokenote to enhance
the fan experience through new technology. Leveraging Spokenote's platform, the Pacers
transformed the jersey patch into a fan engagement tool – fans that scan the patch receive access
to exclusive, never-before-seen Pacers content throughout the season," a press release about the honor reads.

"We work hard to create unforgettable experiences and engage with our fans in meaningful ways, and Spokenote's unique technology offered us a fresh opportunity to do exactly that. Earning the2024 NBA Changemaker of the Year Award for this partnership is a great validation of our fan-centric approach, and we're proud to share it with one of the state's most visionary tech companies," said
Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and Chief Commercial Officer Todd Taylor.

More on the Pacers partnership with Spokenote can be found here.

