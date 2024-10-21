Indiana Pacers worked in zone defense during training camp, hope it can be a weapon
INDIANAPOLIS — According to Synergy Sports, the Indiana Pacers lined up to play zone defense in the half court just nine times during the entire 2023-24 season. They were almost entirely a man-to-man team using their new defensive scheme to prevent certain shots.
This year, things already looked different. Indiana played four preseason games, and Synergy Sports logged 18 possessions of zone defense. That still isn't much in total, but it's far more often than last season — basically 40 times more often per possession. The Pacers are mixing things up strategically on the less glamorous end of the floor as they look to evolve.
Pacers second-year wing Ben Sheppard explained that the team put in their zone defense and strategy in the middle of training camp. He said the team is still getting the hang of it, but their length and athleticism make it a valuable tool, even with limited use.
Nearly five percent of Indiana's preseason possessions featured zone coverage. It's new, yet it was effective. Pacers opponents averaged .33 points per possession, per Synergy Sports, and shot just 1/14. That's unsustainable, but the results were great.
"It has been really effective, I think. It takes away a little bit of the team's rhythm. I think the way we're using it can really give us a little weapon to use at times to switch things up," Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, one of the team's best defenders, said of his team's zone defense. "And I think it's all about placement, too. Got a lot of trust in the coaching staff to place it at the right time."
So far, that placement has frequently come after made free throws with certain lineups on the floor. It's been mixed in more often than that, though. Zone defenses can break an opponent's rhythm when, as Nembhard described, it's properly placed.
Last year, the Pacers were in a zone for barely over 0.1% of their halfcourt possessions. Opponents took seven total shots against an Indiana zone in 2023-24. It's a new look for a team trying to raise their collective defensive level.
"It's not a panacea, it's not a magic pill, something like that. But it's something to have ready situationally," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the zone defenses added. "And so we're looking at it."
The head coach likes his team's judgment in those moments. They have to be alert with their communication when in a zone, and there has to be urgency. Carlisle thinks it's more difficult than is often discussed, yet it could be a nice change for the blue and gold.
To Nembhard, another benefit that comes from zone defense is the shock. Opponents can't see it coming, and they have to pause for a beat. It breaks their rhythm for at least one trip down the floor.
"That's a part of it, for sure, I think the surprise element. I think a lot of guys freeze when they see zone and start thinking 'what do I have to run?'," Nembhard said. "When, most of the time the best option is to just keep playing how you're playing... I think it's to make [opponents] think."
Even if playing zone defense only adds one successful possession per night, that's a major shift. The Pacers played in 37 games that featured clutch time last season, meaning the score margin was within five points in the final five minutes. One extra stop in all of those games would have gone a long way — Indiana lost three games by one or two points in 2023-24.
Nembhard explained that Indiana's combination of athletes, energy, and youth can make them a good zone defense team. They can move around well and recover after traps. That will extend possessions, and the thinking echoes Sheppard's thoughts on how zone defense can help Indiana.
Perhaps the Pacers were experimenting with zone more in the preseason and they'll turn away from it when the regular season begins on Wednesday. Maybe they were testing things out and will actually increase the volume when the action gets rolling. Either way, they have a new tool up their sleeve for the coming season. It should help them on the less glamorous end of the floor.
- A full training camp has Pascal Siakam more prepared for first full season with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- James Wiseman is learning with the Indiana Pacers, hoping to forget the past with new team. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers plan to waive forward Cole Swider. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers fight back for overtime win over Charlotte Hornets to close preseason. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers