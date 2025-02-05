Is Aaron Nesmith Playing? Final Pacers vs Blazers Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers for their 49th game of the season.
The Pacers will look to go a season-high nine games over .500 and extend their winning streak to five games.
Indiana has won six of its last seven games and currently sits as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. After a slow and inconsistent start, the Pacers have found their groove and will look to continue their winning ways down the stretch of the season.
Tonight won't be easy against an improved Blazers team. However, the Pacers will be largely healthy, as their top forward, Aaron Nemsith, will be on the court for Tuesday's matchup.
Nesmith, who was listed as questionable prior to the game with an ankle issue, is available and will play tonight, according to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
The 25-year-old suffered a significant ankle injury earlier in the season that caused him to miss over a month.
Since his return, Nesmith has been solid, including his last game. On Monday against the Uath Jazz, he recorded 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, two assists, a block, and three steals in 26 minutes of action.
For the season, Nesmith has been solid for Indiana, averaging 8.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.5 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three in 13 games and 21.3 minutes of action.
With Nesmith now available, the Pacers will look for their 15th win on the road and their 29th win overall.
As for the Blazers, they are 13-13 in front of their home crowd, averaging 15.2 turnovers per game, and are 13-7 when it has fewer turnovers than their opponents.
Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, shooting 37.2 percent from the 3-point range.
