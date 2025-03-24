Is Anthony Edwards Playing vs Pacers? Timberwolves Reveal Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves today as they look for their fifth straight win. Indiana comes into this game holding onto the No. 4 seed in the Easting Conference standings.
The Pacers hold a record of 41-29 for the season and they have won six of their past 10 games overall. But this game against Minnesota will be a good test to see how ready they are for the upcoming playoffs.
Minnesota has been on a roll of late, winning eight of their past 10 games. This has seen them climb iup the standings in the Western Conference and they are playing very confidently right now.
But the Timberwolves could be without star guard Anthony Edwards for this game. Edwards was listed as questionable for the contest due to a right thumb issue.
The star guard landed on the injury report but will play in this contest today.
Having Edwards available changes everything for the Timberwolves as he is their leader. Edwards has improved his defensive ability this season as well, giving him more firepower to work with.
Edwards has averaged 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season. Without him, the Minnesota offense tends to sputter as they don't have another legitimate "go-to" type of player.
This game is crucial for the Pacers as they are in a tight battle for playoff seeding. The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are right behind them in the standings so every game has become that much more important.
Additionally, if Indiana can put together a strong few weeks, they could have an outside chance of catching the New York Knicks for the No. 3 seed. This could give Indiana a better chance to advance far in the postseason depending on the different potential matchups.
After this game with the Timberwolves, the Pacers are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers before they go out on the road to take on the Washington Wizards.
