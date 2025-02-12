Is OG Anunoby Playing? Final Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers have a crucial matchup with the New York Knicks at home on Tuesday evening.
In the top heavy Eastern Conference, the Knicks sit at the No. 3 seed with a record of 34-18. Indiana is right behind them in the No. 4 slot with a 29-22 record.
Both teams are 7-3 in the last 10 contests, and both teams are coming off a loss.
The Knicks, however, are coming off a 131-104 pounding to the defending champion Boston Celtics, as Jayson Tatum dropped 40 points on them, while the Pacers most recent defeat came at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers with a score of 124-117, thanks to a historic 45 points from Austin Reaves.
In such a tight playoff race in the East, the Pacers need every advantage they can get, and it may just be there for them on the injury report.
Knicks small forward OG Anunoby was listed as questionable on the official injury report as he sprained his ankle in New York's Feb. 1 loss to the Lakers.
Anunoby has been having himself a great season in the 2024-25 campaign for the Knicks as he is in the midst of averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, two assists, and 1.4 steals per game in his first full season in New York. The small forward had previously spent seven seasons playing for the Toronto Raptors as he was dealt to the Knicks ahead of last season's trade deadline.
After being considered questionable to suit up Anunoby's final status has been confirmed. He will NOT play for New York ahead of their clash with the Pacers, per Underdog NBA.
Indiana will look to edge past the Knicks and make the gap smaller between them and the No. 3 seed.
