Is Pascal Siakam Playing vs. Jazz? Pacers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers have used their strong play in recent weeks to pretty much solidify where they will be seeded in the Eastern Conference. They are fourth in the East right now.
They are three games behind the New York Knicks for third but also have a three-game lead over the Pistons and the Bucks for that fourth spot.
Because of that seeding situation, the Pacers will have some decisions to make when it comes to playing guys late in the regular season. They might want to sit some guys so they get some rest before the first round begins.
Pascal Siakam is one of the guys on the Pacers who hates sitting out games. He loves to play basketball and will do anything he can to play as many games as possible.
Siakam has only missed one game since being traded to the Pacers last season, and it was a game a couple of weeks ago that he missed due to personal reasons.
Ahead of the Pacers' matchup against the Jazz, Siakam was on the injury report. He was listed as questionable due to right olecranon bursitis, or elbow bursitis. He will play in this game, after all.
Siakam held the ship down for the Pacers in the first half of the year while they were dealing with a bunch of injuries from other guys. Now, Tyrese Haliburton is playing at an All-NBA level.
As Indiana heads into the playoffs, they feel good about how they have been playing over the last month or so. Health is the biggest thing they have to worry about heading into the first round.
Siakam is one of the players that the Pacers have to have at full strength if they are going to make a deep run in the playoffs. When the games slow down in the playoffs, he's a valuable guy who can give them a bucket.
So far this season, Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He is shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc.
