Is Pascal Siakam Playing vs Wizards? Pacers Reveal Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers are playing their best basketball at the end of the season. They have won ten of their last 12 games, and they have had players in and out of their lineup.
They are just a game away from clinching the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. That would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
With just four games left in the regular season, the Pacers are more concerned with being healthy with the playoffs right around the corner. They might sit some guys to make sure they are rested and ready to go.
The Pacers are taking on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA and are hoping to land the top pick in the NBA Draft.
Indiana's All-Star, Pascal Siakam, has found himself on the injury report again. He has been an Iron Man for the Pacers, missing just a couple of games since being traded to Indiana.
Siakam was listed as questionable due to right olecranon bursitis, or elbow bursitis. Head coach Rick Carlisle has revealed that the three-time All-Star will play in this game.
Indiana was able to beat the Nuggets in Denver without Siakam because of how well Obi Toppin has been playing. He had 22 points in the win against the Nuggets.
With Toppin playing the best basketball of his career in the last ten or so games, he looks ready for the playoffs. The Pacers still need Siakam to be healthy, especially because the game slows down in the playoffs.
Indiana needs someone who can score tough buckets in the half-court. Siakam proved last season that he can be that guy that the Pacers can rely on.
This is the last team that the Pacers will face that won't be at least in the play-in. They take on the Cavs twice and the Magic to finish off the regular season.
Beating the Wizards would render those last three games moot. They would lock up the fourth seed, which is all they really care about.
So far this season, Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
Former WNBA Star Candace Parker Defends Pacers’ Contender Status
