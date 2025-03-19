Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Mavericks? Pacers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers had one of the most unlikely wins of the season on Monday night. They took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road without a ton of players.
Four of the five starters were out for the game. Only Andrew Nembhard was in the lineup, and he was ejected after just 19 minutes of playing time after picking up two technical fouls.
Despite that, the Pacers still took down the Timberwolves in overtime, winning the game 132-130. Despite not having Tyrese Haliburton run the offense, they were able to win the game.
Haliburton has had a bit of trouble staying healthy after the All-Star break. After only missing one game due to injury before the break, he has now missed four games after the break.
Those four games have come in the last seven games, so he is still dealing with injuries at a time the Pacers are fighting for critical seeding in the Eastern Conference.
Haliburton is on the injury report again ahead of their matchup with the Mavericks. He was listed as questionable but has been downgraded to out.
The good news for the Pacers is that they will have both Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith back for this game. It's good to see the Pacers get a little healthier.
Dallas is one of the most injured teams in the NBA. Despite the fact that they hold the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings right now, there isn't much hope that they can hold on to that spot with all of the injuries they have.
Haliburton remains the most important player on the roster for the Pacers. When he is at his best, the team is extremely hard to beat because of what they can do offensively.
Indiana knows that it's important for them to get everyone healthy for the playoffs. That's more important than the seeding battle they are in right now.
The Pacers have a half-game lead on the Milwaukee Bucks for the fourth spot in the East. They have a full game lead on the Pistons for that spot.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and nine assists per game.
