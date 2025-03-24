Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Timberwolves? Pacers Reveal Injury Status For Guard
The Indiana Pacers are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves today as they look to grab their fifth straight win. Indiana has been playing very well of late and it's seen them take some control over their seeding in the Eastern Conference standings.
Entering this game, the injury report for the Pacers is fairly clean. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton wasn't listed on the injury report for now, giving him the go ahead to play in this game.
Haliburton has become a mainstay on the injury report for the Pacers of late and it's seen him miss some time. But as the postseason inches closer, the Pacers are encouraged that Haliburton has been able to stay on the court over the past few games.
For the year, the star guard has averaged 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Haliburton is the engine that drives this Pacers team and they have looked very out of sorts whenever he misses games.
Minnesota has won eight of their past 10 games overall heading into this game. This puts even more pressure on the Pacers as the Timberwolves are clicking at the right time.
But they could be without star guard Anthony Edwards for this game. Edwards has landed on the injury report ahead of the matchup and could miss this contest.
The Pacers currently hold a record of 41-29 for the season and sit in the No. 4 spot of the East standings. They are in a tight battle for playoff seeding so every game has become even more crucial as the regular season comes to a close.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are right behind them in the standings, putting more pressure on this team to find success. This game against the Timberwolves is huge and the Pacers will need to bring their full focus if they want to win.
After this game against the Timberwolves, the Pacers will host the Los Angeles Lakers. The team then will head on the road to face off against the lowly Washington Wizards.
