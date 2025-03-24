Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Has Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves as they look for their fifth straight victory. Indiana is coming off two straight close wins over the Brooklyn Nets and they will try to take down Minnesota.
Minnesota has been playing much better of late so the Pacers will need to make sure that they are ready for this team. But the Timberwolves could be without star guard Anthony Edwards for this contest.
Edwards has been dealing with a thumb issue and it has him on the injury report. The Timberwolves star guard has been listed as questionable to play in this game against the Pacers.
If Edwards can't play, it would likely give the Pacers a massive advantage over Minnesota. The Timberwolves are a very different team when Edwards is on the floor as he is their leader.
For the year, Edwards has averaged 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Edwards changes everything for this Timberwolves team and his absence would be felt massively.
The Pacers' injury report looks fairly clean other than forward Bennedict Mathurin being listed on it. Indiana has been dealing with some nagging injuries over the past few weeks but they have weathered the storm and come out stronger due to it.
Indiana is currently in a tight race within the Eastern Conference standings entering this game. The Pacers are currently slotted in as the No. 4 team and they have been on a roll lately.
But the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are right on their tails so they can't afford to drop any games at this point in the year. Indiana has been battling all year and they find themselves in a great spot as we get closer to the playoffs starting.
We should know closer to the official start of the game whether Edwards will be suiting up for this contest. Minnesota is also battling for playoff positioning so they need their star on the court in this one.
