Pacers G League Guard Shows Off Incredible Shooting Range During Practice
The Indiana Pacers have plenty of guards on their roster. They don't need anyone else to join the roster because of the depth they have in the backcourt.
That won't stop players from the G League from trying to make the Pacers' roster. The Fort Wayne Mad Ants still have a lot of guys who want to get the call from an NBA team.
One of those Mad Ants did get the call-up just a couple of weeks ago. Jahil Okafor ended up getting an NBA contract to play with the Pacers with Myles Turner getting hurt.
While the guards on the Mad Ants might not have a chance to make the Pacers' roster anytime soon, they are still really good players.
One Mad Ants player has become a fan favorite since joining the organization in the offseason. That player is Keisei Tominaga, who was a solid player for Nebraska in college.
Tominaga plays really hard and clearly has some game. Recently, while shooting at practice, he showed off the shooting range that he has.
You can't make those shots if you don't have real talent. Tominaga is hoping that his 3-point shooting is good enough for him to get a shot in the NBA someday.
For him, that's a long way off. He needs to worry about getting more playing time with the Mad Ants first. Right now, he's getting just 9.5 minutes per game and has only played in eight games.
Fort Wayne is one of the best teams in the entire G League. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings.
Fort Wayne is hoping to win a G League championship this season. The best way for Tominaga to get closer to his dreams of playing in the NBA is for him to help them in the G League playoffs.
The Mad Ants will be worse now that they don't have Okafor on the team. His low-post presence will be missed greatly.
In the G League, Tominaga is averaging 6.3 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game.
