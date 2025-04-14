Latest Damian Lillard Injury Update is Bad News for Pacers
The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are set to square off this weekend to open the NBA playoffs. This is a postseason rematch between the two teams from last season, where Indiana dispatched the Bucks in six tough games.
Game 1 will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers hold home-court over the Bucks in this series, giving them a possible edge heading into the matchup.
Entering the series, there was a thought that Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard wouldn't be able to play. But now, there is some optimism for Milwaukee that he will be able to do so.
NBA insider Shams Charania reported that there is some level of optimism that Lillard could be cleared to play at some point during the playoffs. Lillard has been out for weeks due to a serious blood clot issue.
It remains to be seen if or when Lillard would return to the lineup for Milwaukee, but it could change the entire series. The Bucks are missing their second-best player with Lillard out of the lineup, so the Pacers will again be facing an undermanned Milwaukee squad.
With Lillard playing against the Pacers this season, the Bucks were able to take three of four contests. So if the star guard does return, it could be a real problem for Indiana to deal with.
For the season, the All-Star guard has averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Lillard changes everything for the Bucks, giving them a co-star to forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Even without Lillard, the Bucks could be a handful for the Pacers. Milwaukee has been playing very well of late, and is coming into the postseason as one of the hottest teams around the NBA.
Only time will tell if Lillard will be cleared to play in this series against the Pacers. But if he is, Indiana will need to find different ways to contain this explosive Bucks offense.
