LeBron James Injury Status for Pacers vs Lakers
Will 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James suit up against the Indiana Pacers?
With nine-time Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard now on the shelf indefinitely with a blood clot in his right calf, the window is open for the Pacers to comfortably secure homecourt advantage in at least the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Sporting a 42-29 record on the year, Indiana is two games ahead of the 40-31 Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 4 seed in the East, but just three games behind the 45-26 New York Knicks.
The Pacers have 11 games left in their season, and could conceivably catch New York for the third seed in the conference.
So, a potentially winnable game against an ailing Los Angeles Lakers squad could help Indiana on multiple fronts — strengthening its grip on at least the fourth seed but also gaining ground on potentially swiping the third seed, too.
James, who at 40 is the league's oldest active player, made his return from a two-week groin injury absence in L.A.'s 146-115 obliteration by the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Among major rotation pieces, the Lakers are still missing starting small forward Rui Hachimura.
Per Underdog NBA, James has been downgraded to probable to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers.
James needs to be available for just five of L.A.'s 11 remaining contests to make a 21st consecutive All-NBA squad this season. There's no question he wants to extend his league record another year, so barring a major injury he'll hit that mark. For games like Wednesday's Pacers clash, where James may be iffy heading into the action, it seems likely he will at least try to push himself to play.
A four-time league MVP, James is averaging 24.9 points on a .516/.381/.766 slash line, 8.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks a night in his 60 healthy games for the 43-28 Lakers.
During the two games James has played since coming back, Los Angeles has lost two straight games, while a red-hot Indiana remains on a five-game winning streak.
