Pacers Re-Sign Center to Short-Term Deal
Fresh off their surprise 115-114 triumph over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers have decided to bring back a veteran big man — for now.
According to a Pacers press statement, Indiana is re-signing back-up center Tony Bradley to his second 10-day contract with the franchise this season. The deal will run through a March 22 clash against the Brooklyn Nets, and will cover five games. After this second short-term deal expires, Indiana will have to ink him to a rest-of-season deal should they want to bring him back for a third stint this year.
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star initially reported that Indiana did not intend to let Bradley walk.
Bradley will make $150,179 across his new deal, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. Across both his Pacers contracts this year, Bradley will have netted a combined $300,358 across his 20 days of service. The Pacers will take an additional $119,972 cap hit with the signing.
The 6-foot-10 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill product, now 27, was initially selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He spent his first three pro seasons with the Utah Jazz. Bradley was dealt twice in the offseason, first to the Detroit Pistons, and then again to the Philadelphia 76ers. He split his 2020-21 run between the 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder, who acquired him in a three-team deadline trade with the New York Knicks.
Bradley was inked to back up Nikola Vucevic on the remodeled Chicago Bulls ahead of the team's 2021-22 campaign, and stuck on the roster the next year, despite having fallen out of Billy Donovan's rotation.
After failing to land an NBA contract in 2023-24, Bradley spent all of last season with the Dallas Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. He tipped off 2024-25 with the College Park Skyhawks, NBAGL affiliate to the Atlanta Hawks. In 12 games this year with the Skyhawks (nine starts), Bradley averaged 16.8 points on 69.6 percent shooting from the field and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line, 12.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals.
Bradley only made his return to the league this season when he signed with Indiana earlier this month.
In four games as a deep-bench reserve playing meaningless minutes in blowouts, Bradley has averaged 1.5 points on 100 percent field goal shooting and one rebounds, across 2.3 minutes per.
